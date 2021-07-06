This Is the Most Expensive Restaurant in the World

How much does a meal cost? For people who eat at home, that is primarily a question of ingredients. During the pandemic, that is the way much of America, and the world, ate. On the other hand, many people eat out, at least part of the time. Eating out has made a comeback in many restaurants, both inside and outside the United States, particularly where vaccination rates are high.

Eating out can be cheap. A full meal at McDonald’s can cost as little as $5, or $10 at the most for most individual breakfasts or dinners. Many cities of any size have more expensive restaurants, presumably with better food and better service.

The cost of a meal at a restaurant is not the same from country to country, particularly when a country has a high cost of living. The conversation moves back to ingredients, as food from places far from the restaurant has added costs. So do foods that are rare.

To find the world’s most expensive restaurant, 24/7 Tempo consulted numerous consumer and financial websites, including The Daily Meal, the Guide Michelin, GQ Australia, Fine Dining Lovers, Go Banking Rates, Groove Wallet, Work and Money and Wealthy Gorilla. From them, we compiled a long list of establishments considered to be the priciest on three continents.



Next we consulted the restaurant websites and local review sites to determine the cost of the most expensive meal served at each, whether with a fixed-price menu or à la carte (the latter is often more expensive for fewer courses). Prices are for one diner and do not include tax (where applicable), tip (though some European restaurants include a service charge in the meal cost) or beverages (except where otherwise noted). Prices are subject to change.

This universe gave us a broad net to find the single most expensive restaurant. It turned out that the most expensive one in the world is SubliMotion in Ibiza, Spain. The approximate price there for a dinner for one, food only, is $2,380.

