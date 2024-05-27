How Much a Trip to Hawaii Will Cost on a Budget or in Style AbElena / iStock via Getty Images

Dreaming of a perfect Hawaii getaway? Hawaii has an undeniable beauty with its swaying plasma and crystal-clear waters. But before you decide on Hawaii as your next vacation destination, it’s important to understand the costs involved.

We’ll look at the potential prices for traveling to Hawaii for a week. We analyzed real attractions, hotels, and flight tickets for an accurate cost analysis. We also included budget options and more luxurious options.

Why This Matters

Source: Aleksandr Grechanyuk / Shutterstock.com

Planning your vacations well lets you enjoy life and protect your financial stability. Knowing budget ranges helps you plan a bit easier and save the appropriate amount of money needed to vacation in Hawaii instead of drawing from your savings.

Of course, everyone wants to have fun on their vacation, but budgeting can help you do that, too (despite seeming relatively boring). By identifying the true cost of a trip to Hawaii, you can determine areas where you can save and where you want to splurge. You may be fine with a cheaper flight to enjoy a few fine restaurants, for instance.

Budget Flights

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Estimated budget flight cost: $600 – $1,200 round trip

You can expect to pay around $1,000 for a round-trip ticket to Hawaii from most major cities in the United States. “Shoulder seasons” tend to have lower fares while still being great times to travel. Avoid flying in the peak summer months, when prices are often the most expensive.

If possible, remaining flexible with your travel dates may help you save money. Some days are less busy than others, and these tickets are cheaper. You may also be able to use deals from airlines, which can help you save some cash.

Luxury Flights

Source: dicus63 / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated luxury flight cost: $1,500+

You can start indulging by purchasing premium tickets before you make it to Hawaii. While upgrading your seat will obviously cost more, other perks may also cost extra, like priority boarding. Non-stop flights tend to be more expensive, too.

Again, you can save money by flying in spring and fall. Flying on weekdays is typically cheaper than flying on the weekends, too.

Budget Hotels

Source: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget hotel cost: $700 – $1,400

There are several ways to find affordable accommodations in Hawaii. Hostels are available in more populous cities. Most hostels provide dorm beds for around $100 per night, which is still much higher than elsewhere. Hostels can be a solid option if you’re interested in socializing and meeting new people.

AirBNBs can provide unique and budget-friendly options with some local flair. Renting a single room can cost around $100 a night, but some experiences may be cheaper.

Some budget hotels are also available, though they cost around $200 a night. These hotels are often clean but provide only very basic amenities.

Luxury Hotels

Source: William Barton / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury hotel cost: $3,500 – $9,000

Luxury hotels and oceanfront resorts can be exceptionally expensive in Hawaii, but they are also the mainstay of many travelers’ experiences. There are several famous resorts in Hawaii, such as Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. Rooms at this hotel are often around $1,000 or higher.

While other vacation resorts may offer lower rates, the majority typically charge a minimum of $500 per night. However, these resorts often provide numerous amenities and services as part of the package, which can lead to savings in other areas such as dining expenses.

For example, you may not need to spend money on breakfast if your resort offers high-quality options.

Budget Transportation

Source: Shane Myers Photography / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget transportation cost: $100 – $350

It’s pretty easy to find budget transportation options in most tourist-focused areas of Hawaii. For instance, buses in Oahu have fares starting at $3.50 a ride. You can access world-famous beaches and historic sites using this bus line.

You can also use a ride-share service, which is often the next cheapest option. Of course, renting a car is also possible. Bikes are available and can be a fun way to get around the islands, though they may be more expensive than you imagine!

Luxury Transportation

Source: Prostock-Studio / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated luxury transportation cost: $700 – $2,400

It’s also easy to spend a lot on transportation in Hawaii. If you want to rent a nicer car, expect to pay at least $100 a day, if not more. You must count gas on top of that, which is not cheap in Hawaii.

Private car services are also available and can easily cost over $1,000 for the week. Of course, these car services charge a premium fee because they’re aimed at those looking for a luxurious experience.

Inter-island flights are also available and are the cheapest way to get between the islands. These are much more expensive than ferries, but they offer premium views that make them well worth the price. Renting helicopters is a very popular way to see Hawaii.

Budget Attractions

Source: Thomas Barrat / Shutterstock.com

Estimated budget attraction cost: $120 – $400

Once you’ve handled transportation, it’s time to actually do things on your trip. There are tons of famous beaches in Hawaii that are free to access, offering stunning scenery and plenty of things to do. You can also enjoy the islands’ many hiking trails, which are usually free. Parking fees are sometimes applicable, though.

Snorkeling is an inexpensive activity that helps you really enjoy Hawaii. You can rent snorkel gear for around $20 and explore the shore a bit more in-depth.

Walking around Hawaii gives you plenty of experiences, too. You can explore rich Hawaiian culture. Often, there are traditional activities like hula performances and traditional music demonstrations that are very inexpensive or even free.

Luxury Attractions

Source: Sanchai Kumar / Shutterstock.com

Estimated luxury attraction cost: $1,400 – $3,600

Most luxury attractions cost at least $100 per person. For instance, you can partake in helicopter tours, which are very popular in Hawaii. Expect prices to start at hundreds of dollars per person, but the memories will be truly unforgettable.

While public luau experiences are available, you can pay for private experiences. Typically, these experiences include a traditional dinner, live music, and luau performances. These private luauas can be very intimate, or they can be on a larger scale. Either way, they often have more expensive prices than public demonstrations.

Private surfing lessons are also available in Hawaii. These lessons can be a memorable experience even if you’ve never surfed. Of course, because they are private experiences, they tend to be quite expensive.

Chartering boats for sightseeing or snorkeling is also popular. Several companies across Hawaii charter boats, and they’re usually at least $50 per person. Most luxurious options are closer to $250 per person, though.

Budget Food

Source: pavdw / Flickr

Estimated budget food cost: $350 – $700

Hawaii offers tons of dining options. Even if you try to stay on a very strict budget, food tends to be very expensive in Hawaii. Remember, everything must be shipped in unless grown on the island, which is very expensive.

Still, fresh, local ingredients tend to be the cheapest. If you purchase these cheaper items from local stores and farmers’ markets, you can spend much less than dining out constantly. Of course, this assumes you have somewhere to prepare this food, which may not be true!

Food trucks and small cafes are another way to enjoy the island’s rich food culture while staying on a budget. There are tons of food trucks on the island, and they tend to be much cheaper to eat at than other restaurants. Still, many sell traditional food that shouldn’t be missed.

Smaller, local restaurants are another solid option. While they may not have luxurious food, many provide traditional meals at budget prices. Take a walk around the city and see what you can find!

Luxury Food

Source: wundervisuals / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated luxury food cost: $1,050 – $5,400

Fine dining is very expensive in Hawaii. There are many famous restaurants that tend to cost at least $50 a person per meal. You can expect to spend much more if you splurge on every meal.

For instance, Chef Mavro serves innovative food based on local ingredients, but you can expect to spend upwards of $200 a person. The Plantation House on Maui utilizes fresh produce and seafood grown on their own farm. It’s a truly unique experience, but it comes at a cost. The price for a meal can easily exceed $150 a person.

Other fine dining restaurants cost similar. Even if you only eat at a few of these more expensive restaurants, you can expect to spend thousands.

Of course, even if you do eat at a few fine dining restaurants on your trip, you probably aren’t doing it for every meal. We still recommend enjoying some of the popular food trucks and street vendors, as these also provide a rich dive into the local culture.

Poolside service is another very popular dining option in Hawaii, but it tends to be more expensive than most think. Ordering gourmet dishes and cocktails while enjoying breathtaking views is something to remember, but prices are often twice as much as elsewhere.

Total Costs

Source: pedrosz / Flickr

Estimated total budget cost: $2,500 – $4,000 per person

$2,500 – $4,000 per person Estimated total luxury cost: $6,000 – $13,000 per person

If you’re traveling to Hawaii on a budget, you can still expect to spend at least a couple of thousands of dollars. This will pay for everything you need, but you must stick to budget-friendly options. Hawaii is one of the most expensive states to live in and visit.

If you’re splurging on your vacation, expect to spend at least $6,000 a person easily. Just about everything in Hawaii is expensive, so plan on spending more than you might to vacation elsewhere.