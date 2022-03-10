This US City Has the Most Dog Parks

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 46 million U.S. households have a dog. Some households have several. Dogs are not inexpensive to keep. The American Kennel Club estimates the cost of owning a dog for its lifetime can be over $15,000.

Dog care varies through the country. Some dogs live in rural areas where they have the chance to get exercise outdoors. In some suburban areas, dogs have use of the entire yards of their owners, often thanks to the invention of the electric fence.

Dog care in cities can be very different. Almost all dogs that live in urban areas need to be walked on a leash, sometimes more than once a day. One venue owners use to exercise their dogs is dog parks.

With all this in mind, 24/7 Tempo has identified the U.S. city with the most dog parks by reviewing data on dog parks in the 100 largest cities from “City Park Facts 2021 – Facilities and Recreational Amenities Data,” an annual report from nonprofit The Trust for Public Land. Cities are ranked by the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents.



Dog parks, also known as off-leash dog areas, are an important amenity. They enable dogs (and their owners) to exercise and socialize. They have the added benefit of being outdoors, an important consideration for people who want more recreation and less risk.

The number one spot on our list is claimed by Boise, Idaho, which has a total of 15 dog parks, or 6.3 per 100,000 residents. Some states, particularly in the Sunbelt, deserve a shout-out for their dog friendliness. California has seven entries, and Florida and Nevada have three each. It stands to reason that cities with good climates offer more opportunities for outdoor recreation and might have more dog parks. Virginia, which is not a Sunbelt state but has a nice climate and obviously loves dogs, has three entries.

