America's 15 Most Luxurious Retirement Communities Harbucks / Shutterstock.com

Whether you’re ready to downsize or you have a family member who is, retirement is the time you should relax and enjoy the fruits of your labors. You’ve made smart financial decisions, stayed focused on the end goal and worked hard. Now it’s time to think about how the rest of your life plays out and what’s important to you.

Retirement communities are places you can transition to without losing all the benefits of owning a home with neighbors you love. They are also called assisted living communities and provide opportunities to socialize and meet new people. No longer is a choice between a nursing home or assisted living. There’s an entire additional option for you to choose from. Some even provide continuing care so as you grow older, you can transition into a more intensive home without moving completely.

To help you find the best retirement communities in the United States, we’ve compiled a list of the most luxurious ones we could find. They’re ranked in no particular order, and chosen by user reviews and amenities.

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement is a massive part of personal wealth. It’s important to consider what you need for retirement when you first enter the workforce. Understanding what you want to do after retirement and how much luxury you want, this information can help you plan your contribution to your retirement fund.

1. Vivante: Newport Beach and Costa Mesa, California

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Vivante offers luxury assisted living through a personalized, upscale lifestyle suited to each individual. Residents enjoy an upscale restaurant experience at all times of the day with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Entertainment includes art, a game room a casino and an active fitness center. Residences include one and two-bedroom plans and studio apartments. The monthly fee includes 24/7 nursing care, luxury transportation services, weekly housekeeping, technology support and access to physical therapy and a physician.

2. The Variel

Source: Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images

The Variel provides both assisted and independent living and is located in Woodland Hills, California. Residents enjoy an active lifestyle with a first-class gym and exercise classes and an upscale dining experience with an ever-changing menu. There’s an option for private dining and a juice bar, a golf simulator room, a pool, a salon and spa, a theater and a gorgeous courtyard.

3. Sunrise at East 56th

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Sunrise is located in New York City, New York, and offers residents many luxurious amenities. These include an art studio, salon, movie theater and wellness services. Enjoy an active social life with endless celebrations and events, and choose from a long list of creative and stimulating activities. Residents enjoy regular classes for flower arranging, gardening, music and singing, and fitness. Sunrise offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, short-term stays, in-home care and hospice coordination.

4. Winchester Gardens

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Winchester Gardens is located in Maplewood, New Jersey, and will cost you a cool $272,000 as an entry fee. There is also a monthly maintenance fee of close to $3,000, but as with everything else in life, you get what you pay for. Residents have access to a spa, art studio, game room, salon, movie theater, marketplace and woodworking ship.

5. The Watermark

Source: clu / iStock via Getty Images

Located in Beverly Hills, California, monthly costs for The Watermark are over $8,000. Residents get more of a five-star hotel experience than a retirement community. The facility offers one-bedroom and studio floor plans and has access to personal shoppers, room service, laundry services, drivers and housekeepers. Also included is medical care, a spa and salon, a library and restaurant-style dining. There is even a Watermark University, where residents can take any classes that appeal to them.

6. Atria West 86

Source: FilippoBacci / E+ via Getty Images

Another facility located in New York City, New York, the Atria will cost you just over $7,000 a month. This includes your choice of a one or two-bedroom apartment or a studio floor plan. Some plans have a walk-in closet and a full kitchen. Residents can see the skyline from the penthouse gym, and enjoy service from drivers, laundry and housekeeping. There is also a movie theater on the premises.

7. The Villages

Source: FatCamera / E+ via Getty Images

Now we venture outside of New York and California and into Florida to check out The Villages. Choose from a small patio home to a four-bedroom home and ample luxury amenities. Entry fees start at $150,000 but include lifetime memberships to country clubs, community golf courses, fitness facilities and recreational activities. This facility is ideal for the social butterfly, as it has three town squares where residents gather to barbecue and socialize. Seniors who choose The Villages enjoy a luxurious lifestyle while keeping busy.

8. The Residences at Turner Hill

Source: jorgeantonio / iStock via Getty Images

Located in Ipswich, Massachusetts, The Residences at Turner Hill is a 380-acre community full of the culture and arts that Boston is known for. With the city only an hour away, the community focuses on tradition and is ideal for golfers, history buffs and anyone who wants a cosmopolitan flair. If you choose this facility, just know that the entry fees start at $900,000 and go up from there.

9. The Preserve at SaddleBrooke

Source: halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Located in Tucson, Arizona, this living center sits at the foot of the Catalina mountains and is ideal for those who love the mild winters in Arizona. Homes start at 2500 square feet and go up to 3500 and include gourmet kitchens, three-car garages and quartz countertops. Prices range from $470,000 to over a million dollars. Amenities include creative and performing arts, fitness classes, golf and social opportunities.

10. Del Webb at Lake Oconee

Source: jmoor17 / iStock via Getty Images

The first property on the list located in Georgia, it’s a golf-cart, gated community about two hours outside Atlanta. The facility almost feels like a resort with its breathtaking scenery and amenities. Sitting right on Lake Oconee, it’s an ideal choice for retirees who love to fish, kayak and sail. Homes include formal dining rooms, open kitchens, up to four bathrooms and private suites for guests. Boutiques provide access to fashion, home furnishings and antiques without even leaving the premises.

11. Riverwalk Branford

Source: RyanJLane / E+ via Getty Images

Located in Connecticut, residents choose from two-story or ranch-style homes with 9-foot ceilings, basements and 2-car garages. Snow plowing and landscaping are included with the price and backyards are right on the edge of the Branford River. There are nearby marinas so residents can enjoy water sports, fishing and boating. The property is close enough to town for movies, shopping, museums and art.

12. Sarasota Bay Club

Source: Sean Pavone / Getty Images

The initial cost of a home in the Sarasota Bay Club starts at $750,000 and can cost well over a million dollars. There are condos close to 1,000 in size, and also options with three bedrooms and 2,300 square feet. Monthly fees range from $2,275 to $4,700.

13. Solivita

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

With over 43,000 acres of lakes and Greenland, Solivita has room for two full 18-hole golf courses. It’s located in Kissimmee and offers detached or attached single-family homes and a 17,000-square-foot ballroom to hold special events. Residents also enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, two fitness centers, a softball field and tennis courts. Solivita is also 21 miles from Disney World if you’re up for an excursion or want to treat the kids and grandkids when they visit.

14. The Palace at Coral Gables

Source: Gabriele Maltinti / iStock via Getty Images

Monthly prices start at $5,500 a month for this luxurious location in Coral Gables, Florida, and the community was modeled after the Four Seasons George V Hotel. Choose from one of 240 beautiful apartments with a washer and dryer. Amenities include a theater, an in-house restaurant with wine pairing, four-course dinners and an English-style library.

15. Encanterra

Source: Stephen Couch / iStock via Getty Images

With amenities like a spa, golf course and fine-dining restaurants, Encanterra is an obvious choice for anyone who wants a luxurious retirement spot. There are smaller neighborhoods designed for older retirees. The facility has a private spa, an 18-hole golf course and two resort pools. Homes start around $250,000 and residents also pay a monthly fee.