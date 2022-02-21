US Cities With the Most Dog Parks

According to a recent study by the American Pet Products Association, 69 million American households have a dog, and ownership of pets of all kinds has gone up during the pandemic. Meanwhile, many people have sought to escape densely-populated cities such as New York and have looked for less crowded places with good amenities because of COVID-19. (For those who can’t move, these are the best apartment dog breeds in America.)

With all this in mind, 24/7 Tempo has identified the U.S. cities with the most dog parks by reviewing data on dog parks in the 100 largest cities from “City Park Facts 2021 – Facilities and Recreational Amenities Data,” an annual report from nonprofit The Trust for Public Land. Cities are ranked by the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents.

Dog parks, also known as off-leash dog areas, are an important amenity. They enable dogs — and their owners — to exercise and socialize. They have the added benefit of being outdoors, an important consideration for people who want more recreation and less risk.

The No. 1 spot on our list is claimed by Boise, Idaho, which has a total of 15 dog parks, or 6.3 per 100,000 residents. Some states, particularly in the Sunbelt, deserve a shout-out for their dog friendliness. California has seven entries, and Florida and Nevada have three each. It stands to reason that cities with good climates offer more opportunities for outdoor recreation and might have more dog parks. Virginia, which isn’t a Sunbelt state but has a nice climate and obviously loves dogs, has three entries. (These are the states with the most dogs.)

