The Most Powerful Telescopes in the World Can See the Past

Many people have heard of the Keck Observatory and the Hubble Space Telescope, but few realize just how many powerful telescopes we have in the world, and in space. Because the objects they study are so distant that it takes light billions of years to reach us, these telescopes are, in a sense, time machines to look into the past of our universe. In fact, the most distant object ever detected is over 13.4 billion light years away. Scientists believe that light started traveling to us just 400,000 years after the Big Bang itself. We’ve put together a list of the world’s most powerful telescopes making these kinds of discoveries.

Land- and space-based telescopes both have important roles in astronomy.

Many of them are searching for exoplanets that may have conditions suitable for life.

The Best Telescope Locations

On Earth, the best telescope locations are high in the mountains, distant from the lights of human cities and with less atmospheric distortion of their observations. The Chilean Andes are an especially popular location for doing this kind of science. Even better, placing telescopes in space avoids the atmosphere altogether. Space telescopes can be in low- or high-Earth orbit, or orbiting the Sun. The Lagrange points are five areas around the Earth where the gravity of Earth balances with the pull of the Sun. Telescopes placed at these points do not have to use as much fuel to remain in a stable, stationary orbit. If on some planet out there an intelligent species were able to make a powerful telescope to study our planet, they might see dinosaurs walking the Earth, because of how far light from our planet has to travel to reach theirs.

How Telescopes See the Past

The universe is so large, it takes the light from stars a very long time to reach us. The light from the Sun itself comes from so far away, it takes 7 minutes to reach us. So if the Sun suddenly exploded, we wouldn’t realize it until 7 minutes later. Other than the Sun, the closest star to us is Proxima Centauri. At 25 trillion miles away, its light takes 4.24 years to reach us, so we see it today as it looked in the year 2020. But the most distant objects observed in the universe are 13.4 billion light years away. That means we are seeing these stars and galaxies as they looked just a few hundred thousand years after the Big Bang.

1. 500-Meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST)

Location: Guizhou, China

Built: 2020

Cost: $180 million

Namesake: Named for its design elements.

Specialties: Radio astronomy, pulsars, dark matter

2. Chandra X-ray Observatory

Location: American space telescope in high Earth orbit

Launched: 1999

Cost: $1.59 billion

Namesake: Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, an Indian-American theoretical physicist

Specialties: X-ray observations of black holes and searching for evidence of dark matter.

3. European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT)

Location: Cerro Armazones, Chile

Cost: $1.59 billion

Built: Started in 2014, expected to be complete in the 2020s

Namesake: the European Southern Observatory

Specialties: Exoplanets, star and galaxy formation, dark matter

4. Fermi Gama-ray Space Telescope

Location: American-European space telescope in low Earth orbit

Launched: 2008

Cost: $690 million

Namesake: Enrico Fermi, Italian-American physicist

Specialties: Serves as a gamma-ray observatory studying supernovae and black holes.

5. Giant Magellan Telescope

Location: Cas Campanas Observatory, Chile

Cost: $2.5 billion

Built: Started in 2004, expected to be complete in the 2030s

Namesake: Ferdinand Magellan, explorer

Specialties: Exoplanets, star formation, galaxy-mapping

6. Hubble Space Telescope

Location: American space telescope in low Earth orbit

Launched: 1990

Cost: $16 billion

Namesake: Edwin Hubble, astronomer

Specialties: Deep space optical and ultraviolet observations of exoplanets and distant galaxies.

7. James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)

Location: American space telescope, L2 Lagrange point.

Launched: 2021

Cost: $10 billion

Namesake: James E. Webb, former NASA administrator

Specialties: Infrared observations of galaxy formation from near the time of the Big Bang and the atmospheres of exoplanets.

8. Keck Observatory

Location: Mauna Kea, Hawaii, U.S.

Built: 1993

Cost: $140 million

Namesake: William Myron Keck, businessman and philanthropist.

Specialties: Infrared astronomy, galaxy development, mapping dark matter.

9. Kepler Space Telescope

Location: American space telescope in solar orbit

Launched: 2009

Cost: $600 million

Namesake: Johannes Kepler, German astronomer

Specialties: Discovering exoplanets and measuring characteristics of their atmospheres.

10. Planck Space Observatory

Location: European Space Agency telescope orbiting that the L2 Lagrange point.

Launched: 2009

Cost: $830 million

Namesake: Max Planck, German physicist.

Specialties: Measuring the cosmic background radiation to determine the conditions of the Big Bang.

11. Spitzer Space Telescope

Location: American space telescope orbiting the Sun

Launched: 2003

Cost: $776 million

Namesake: Lyman Spitzer, astronomer

Specialties: Infrared observations of cool, remote features in space from the early universe, and exoplanet atmospheres.

12. Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS)

Location: A space telescope in high Earth orbit. It is a joint venture between the United States and several European countries.

Launched: 2018

Cost: $287 million

Namesake: its mission

Specialties: Observing nearby stars to discover potentially life-supporting exoplanets.

13. Very Large Telescope (VLT)

Location: Paranal Observatory, Chile

Built: 1998

Cost: $1.16 billion

Namesake: its design characteristics.

Specialties: Infrared and optical studies of exoplanet atmospheres and galactic origins.

