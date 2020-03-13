How This Winter Compares to Typical Winters in Your City Thomas C. Frohlich

January 2020 was the world’s warmest January on record, according to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, which maintains a 141 year climate history. This January was the fifth warmest on record in the United States, with the vast majority of weather stations reporting above average temperatures for November, December, and January.

NOAA based this departure from normal temperatures on the difference between historical and recent temperature averages. But while globally this January was the warmest, not all places have experienced similarly mild winter weather this year. (Here are America’s coldest cities.)

To capture some of these geographical differences and measure winter conditions in places most Americans reside, 24/7 Wall St. compared average temperature and precipitation data from NOAA’s U.S. Historical Climatology Network for weather stations near the country’s 50 largest cities. We analyzed data for over 1,200 weather stations.

The average temperature this winter through January was lower than the respective historical averages in just 15 of 1,218 U.S. weather stations. Temperatures were average or warmer than average in all other weather stations. However, climate change. However, climate change effects are nothing if not erratic, and despite an overall mild winter, in many areas of the U.S. winter is far from over. The 2020 Farmer’s Almanac predicted in early January severe winter storms in March and a late Spring. (Here are the 25 worst holiday storms of all time.)

It is important to note that the temperature and precipitation data used for this story come exclusively from the weather stations listed in the USHCN data base. Some of these weather stations lie within the municipal boundaries of the major city with which they are associated. In other cities, the closest weather station in the database can often be several miles outside city limits. As a result, the variances from the seasonal averages noted in this piece may not always be an exact reflection of conditions in the city, but rather, a close approximation. Distances between the weather station and the center of the city are noted below for consideration.

