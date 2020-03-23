45 Movies Postponed Due to Coronavirus Charles B. Stockdale, John Harrington

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the lives of people across the world. This includes those in the movie industry. As an increasing number of companies ask their employees to stay home, numerous movie shoots have been shut down and movie releases postponed.

Some productions have already been touched by the coronavirus. Tom Hanks became one of the first highly visible celebrities to announce that he and his wife Rita Wilson became ill with the disease after testing positive for COVID-19. The couple was in Australia while Hanks was filming a movie about the life of Elvis Presley with director Baz Luhrmann.

Other movies are delayed simply due to precautionary measures as social distancing is impossible on an active movie set. The need for social distancing affects movie theaters, too, and many announced they are closing their doors. The box office has already taken a massive financial hit, with the top 10 films grossing only $50.35 million during the weekend of March 15 — the lowest combined gross for the top 10 during this particular weekend in March since 1995, according to Box Office Mojo.

For context as to how much money movies can make during better circumstances, the sole top grossing film of all time has grossed more than $1.8 billion at the domestic box office. These are the top grossing movies of all time.

To better understand the effects the pandemic is having on the film industry, 24/7 Tempo has identified the movies that have been postponed because of the coronavirus. These range from smaller indie fares to some of the biggest upcoming blockbusters, including the new James Bond and Jurassic World movies.

