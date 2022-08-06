Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out This Fall

The world can be a fearful place, with inflation surging, recession looming, pandemic lingering, tensions in Taiwan rising, and war in Ukraine raging on. At least we have the movies to help us seek shelter from the storm – and looking forward to new ones that are coming out can take our minds off other things.

To determine the most anticipated movies coming out this fall, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on Wikipedia pageviews for movies with scheduled release dates in August, September, October, and November 2022. Upcoming films were ranked based on total Wikipedia pageviews over the period August 3, 2019 to August 2, 2022. Data on the production company, director, and cast came from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and from various production announcements.

The fall looks to be a big season for sequels, among them “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Clerks III,” “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Halloween Ends,” and “Disenchanted.” (Let’s hope that some join the ranks of movie sequels that were better than the original.)

Filmgoers will be pleased to see Oscar winners in movies this autumn, among them Russell Crowe, Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Tilda Swinton, and Lupita Nyong’o. (These are actors who won an Oscar in their debut role.)

Among the superhero films set for release, besides the “Black Panther” sequel, are “Black Adam” with Dwayne Johnson and “Samaritan” starring Sylvester Stallone.

Among the more anticipated and provocative films scheduled to debut are “Blonde,” a fictionalized account of the life of Marilyn Monroe, and “She Said,” the true story of the two New York Times reporters who broke the sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood and helped boost the #MeToo movement.