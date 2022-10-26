Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out Before the End of the Year

2022 has already produced a number of box office hits, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Jurassic World: Dominion,” but there are still plenty of new films with potential for success slated to hit screens between now and the end of the year, both in theaters and streaming.

According to Statista, 2021 global box office revenue was $21.3, a little more than half of what it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But movie-goers appear to be returning to theaters, and fall’s best upcoming movies could give the box office the push it needs to continue to rebound. (For the standards to meet, here are the highest grossing movies of all time.)

To determine the most anticipated movies this fall, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on Wikipedia pageviews for movies with scheduled release dates between October 19 and December 31 of this year. Films were ranked based on daily average Wikipedia pageviews over the period January 1, 2022 to October 13, 2022. Data on the production company, director, and cast came from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and from various production announcements. Note that seven of these films have just been released, while the rest are coming between now and the end of the year.

To stream or not to stream? A 2020 Statista survey revealed that the number of people who strongly prefer seeing a movie for the first time streaming rather than at a theater has more than doubled since 2018. Of the best upcoming 2022 movies, nearly half will be released on some type of streaming service, including Disney+, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime, and Netflix – the last of these accounting for seven of the 12 streaming movies on this list.

While leading box office hits often fall within the action and adventure genres, the best upcoming films of 2022 span the genres. Five are action and adventure films, five are animated, three are dramas, and two are biopics of famous musicians. Seven of the best upcoming movies are comedies, including black comedies, rom-coms, drama comedies, and even a musical comedy – No. 24, “Spirited.” (These are the 21 best comedies so far this century.)

Six of the best upcoming movies this fall are either reboots or sequels. No. 3, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is a highly anticipated sequel, years in the making. Fans of the original “Avatar” have waited 12 years since director James Cameron first hinted that there was another “Avatar” to come.

Marvel fans, meanwhile, are eagerly awaiting No. 1, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” four years after the groundbreaking original. And beyond that modern classic, here’s when every upcoming superhero movie will hit theaters.