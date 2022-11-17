The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies

Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether.

After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still reverberate through the movie industry, as some of the projects paused several years ago remain in development. Other motion pictures have been held up for production reasons not directly related to the pandemic.

To find the highly anticipated movies whose release has been delayed, 24/7 Tempo consulted the Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Bloomberg News, as well as various wire services and studio websites. Information regarding new release dates was accurate as of the end of October.

That month, Disney announced a rescheduling of films such as “Fantastic Four,” “Deadpool 3,” and “Blade,” among other Marvel movies, citing delays ranging from a few months to almost a year. (See when every upcoming superhero movie will hit theaters.)

In the case of two Marvel titles, “Blade” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3,” the release schedule was upset by issues with directors – in the former case because the original director bowed out and in the latter because the director was fired and then rehired. In the case of still another Marvel title, “Avengers: Secret Wars,” a director has not yet been signed.

There are two Mission: Impossible films on the list of delayed movies, and both have been paused because of the pandemic, as announced in January by the studios releasing the films. In the case of “Mission: Impossible 7,” that motion picture was originally scheduled for release on Nov. 19, 2021, and was pushed back almost two years to July 14, 2023. (Entries in the franchise count among Tom Cruise’s biggest and best movies.)