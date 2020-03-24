American Cities With the Most Property Crime in Every State Samuel Stebbins

Property crimes — a category that includes burglary, motor vehicle theft, and larceny — are the most commonly reported crimes nationwide, according to the FBI. There were about 7.2 million property crimes reported in the United States in 2018, or about 2,199.5 for every 100,000 Americans.

While property crime rates have been falling for years nationwide, in nearly every state there is at least one city where property crime is far more common than it is nationwide. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed property crime data from the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report to identify the American cities with the most property crime in every state. We considered all cities, towns, villages, and Census designated places home to at least 20,000 people in our analysis. Up-to-date crime data is not available at the municipality level in Iowa.

Distinct from violent crimes, property crimes do not involve violence or coercion and are typically perpetrated to gain money or some other benefit. Many property crimes are also committed out of financial desperation. Indeed, most of the cities and towns on this list have higher poverty rates than the 14.1% national rate, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey. Here is a look at the poorest city in every state.

While a high property crime rate does not necessarily mean other types of violent offenses — such as rape, robbery, or homicide — are also more common, many of the cities on this list have high reported rates of violent crime as well. Here is a complete list of America’s most dangerous cities.

