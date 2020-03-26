One Strange and Fun Little-Known Fact About Every State Hristina Byrnes

The United States is a large and diverse country with many traditions and laws varying from state to state. It’s no surprise then that some citizens look at people living in far-off states as if they were from another planet.

Sometimes questions like “They think what?” or “They eat what?” are asked. The many ways in which states and their residents differ are part of the charm of the U.S.

To celebrate the country’s uniqueness, 24/7 Tempo compiled a list of some cool and some crazy little-known facts about every state. We researched a slew of sources, including the official state government sites, biographies, tourist guides, public media outlets, and the online library FactRetriever.

Whether it’s a story about its official drink, legislature, or flag, every state has some strange history that most people don’t know about. There are some refreshingly silly facts about the U.S. that people should know, even if it’s just for the purpose of winning trivia games.

