Celebrities Who Have Coronavirus Right Now Charles B. Stockdale, John Harrington

The highly communicable novel coronavirus has disrupted work for people across the planet, and in this sense the rich and famous are no different. Musicians have been forced to cancel their performances; Broadway has been shut down; and movie sets have been closed as new releases have been postponed. These are 45 movies postponed due to coronavirus.

The severity of the cases among celebrities is much the same as it is among the general population and has ranged from mild symptoms to death.

Two of the earliest high-profile entertainers to publicly announce that they had tested positive for COVID-19 were Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer-songwriter Rita Wilson. The two were — and continue to be — in Australia, where Hanks was working on a film about the life of Elvis Presley. Following Hanks and Wilson’s disclosure, other well known public figures began reporting their own test results almost daily. Due to abundant resources, celebrities may have greater access to testing than the average person resulting in a higher rate of confirmed cases per capita.

While most entertainers who have tested positive for coronavirus will recover, some have lost their lives to the virus. Celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz died of COVID-19 on March 25 in New Jersey at age 59, and Cameroonian musician Manu Dibango died a day before, on March 24, in Paris, at age 86.

Additionally, actor Mark Blum, who appeared in movies including “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” died on March 25 at the age of 69 due to coronavirus complications.

24/7 Tempo has identified the most famous celebrities to contract the coronavirus based on reports from numerous news outlets and celebrity social media accounts. Although many notable politicians and athletes have become ill, we have focused on actors, musicians, and other entertainers here.

