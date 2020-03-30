The Most Iconic Job In Every State Grant Suneson, Samuel Stebbins

The United States has one of the largest and most complex economies in the world, and state economies are often vastly different from one another. Some state economies have benefited from an abundance of natural resources or from having a particular kind of climate — for example: California’s fertile lands and fair climate make it an ideal area to grow food. Other state economies have been shaped by regional laws, cultural trends, or innovation. Detroit’s Henry Ford invented the assembly line, and largely as a result, Michigan has been an auto manufacturing hub for over a century. These industries, and the workers they employ, have helped shape the identities of each state.

Click here to see the most iconic job in every state

To determine the most iconic jobs in every state, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the concentration of jobs in a given state relative to their concentration nationwide. All of the jobs selected were at least twice as concentrated in their respective state than they were nationwide. Supplemental data on employment figures and median salary also came from the BLS. For clarity, we adjusted the names of several occupations on this list from the official designation used by the BLS.

Many of the industries listed are facing unprecedented hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Companies in travel, tourism, oil extraction, and many others have lost revenue and have cut jobs as people are ordered to stay at home. These are the industries being devastated by the coronavirus.

Iconic jobs are not necessarily highly compensated. Workers in many manufacturing, textile, and food production jobs found on this list often earn less than the $38,640 U.S. median annual wage. These are the 25 lowest paying jobs in America.