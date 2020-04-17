Companies That Are Helping Americans Fight COVID-19 Samuel Stebbins, Grant Suneson

The COVID-19 pandemic has created both a public health and economic crises of historic proportions in the United States. Governments, at the state and federal levels, are taking unprecedented measures to contain the virus and the economic fallout. Given the magnitude of the problem, efforts for the public sector alone are not likely to be sufficient — and many companies have stepped up in recent weeks to aid in the relief effort in a variety of different ways.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed press releases and media reports to find companies that are helping Americans right now. While this list of 30 companies is by no means exhaustive, it emphasizes the diversity of industries becoming involved and the wide range of actions being taken. We avoided adding companies to this list that are directly profiting financially from their COVID-19 relief efforts.

The companies on this list span a range of industries such as insurance, manufacturing, technology, e-commerce, food and beverage, and fashion. Some of these companies are offering consumers free access to their core product or service. Others are donating millions of dollars to causes related to COVID-19 relief. Others, still, are shifting their operations, putting their systems and capabilities to work to produce or procure essential products in the fight against coronavirus.

These efforts are typically costing the companies on this list something upfront, though many are also going to benefit from this investment by producing necessary products, for example. For others, having their name tied to a good cause means they might not only benefit financially, but also could stand to benefit from a PR standpoint. In fact, several companies on this list have been rocked by scandals in recent years and are in dire need of a PR boost. Here is a list of America’s most hated companies.

