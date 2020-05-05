Companies That Have Helped Americans Fight COVID-19 Samuel Stebbins, Grant Suneson

Governments, at the state and federal levels, have taken unprecedented steps to combat the pandemic, acting to stop the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate the resulting economic fallout. The scope of the problem, however, is of such magnitude that government action alone has not been sufficient. In this context, the private sector has stepped up to help shoulder some of the burden.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed press releases and media reports to find companies that are helping, or have helped Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. While this list of 40 companies is by no means exhaustive, it emphasizes the diversity of industries becoming involved in the COVID-19 response and the wide range of actions being taken. Though some companies on this list are benefiting financially from their COVID-19 relief efforts, our list favors companies that are not directly profiting.

The companies on this list span a range of industries such as insurance, manufacturing, technology, e-commerce, food and beverage, and fashion. Some of these companies are offering consumers free access to their core product or service. Others are donating millions of dollars to causes related to COVID-19 relief. Others, still, are shifting their operations, putting their systems and capabilities to produce or procure essential products in the fight against coronavirus.

These efforts are typically costing the companies on this list something upfront, though many are also going to benefit from this investment by producing necessary products, for example. For others, having their name tied to a good cause means they might not only benefit financially, but also could stand to benefit from a public relation standpoint. In fact, several companies on this list have been rocked by scandals in recent years and are in need of a PR boost. Here is a list of America’s most hated companies.

