States With the Most Tornadoes Charles B. Stockdale

Severe storms and tornadoes struck the South Sunday night into Monday morning. In addition to property damage from wind and hail, the storms left more than 50,000 people without power.

It was the second Sunday in a row that an onslaught of tornadoes tore across the same region. The storms that occurred last week left at least 19 people dead.

The extreme weather is a devastating reminder of nature’s force and the damage it can inflict.

Weather phenomena tend to be localized to a region, so while tornadoes may not cross the minds of most Americans, they are a concern of residents of Tornado Alley and Dixie Alley. In these areas, tornadoes are a common — and potentially life-altering — occurrence during certain parts of the year, and some years are far worse than others. These are Tornado Alley’s most devastating years.

Tornadoes do not typically result in injury or loss of life, though they all cause at least some damage. Approximately 1,200 tornadoes form in the United States each year. Approximately 75% are considered weak, classified as EF-0 to EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Tornado Damage Intensity Scale. About 24% are strong (EF-2 or EF-3) and only 1% are considered violent, being classified as EF-4 or EF-5. The maximum level on the scale, EF-5, is characterized by wind speed of 200 mph or higher and severe destruction.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the total number of unique tornadoes recorded in every state between 1950 and 2018 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center. Total crop and property damage, as well as the total injuries and fatalities incurred each year since 1950 also came from NOAA. Property damage figures are not available for years prior to 1996, and crop damage figures are not available before 2006.

