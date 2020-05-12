States With The Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases Samuel Stebbins

There have been more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States to date. The U.S. accounts for nearly a third of all cases globally, by far the most of any country.

Within the United States, known infection rates vary considerably. In some parts of the country, the number of confirmed infections for every 100,000 people is more than quadruple the national average of 357 cases per 100,000. In other states, there are fewer than 100 infections for every 100,000 people.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as reported by local and state government health agencies as of May 10, 2020 to determine the states with the highest number of cases per capita. We calculated the confirmed cases for every 100,000 people in the state using one-year population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey.

In the absence of an overarching national strategy to contain the coronavirus, state and local lawmakers have implemented and enforced their own measures, creating a patchwork of new laws and restrictions across the country. Generally, these restrictions tend to be more severe, farther reaching, and longer lasting in states that have higher COVID-19 infection rates. Here is a list of every state’s rules for staying at home and social distancing.

Based on population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2010 decennial census, the states with higher infection rates, like New York and New Jersey, tend to have higher population density. While rural areas are by no means immune, more densely populated states also appear to be those reporting the most rapid growing in infections in recent weeks. Here is a look at the states where the virus is growing the fastest right now.

