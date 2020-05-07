Every State's Rules for Staying at Home and Social Distancing Hristina Byrnes

Even though states have started to lift stay-at-home orders and allow nonessential businesses to reopen as the spread of the novel coronavirus has slowed in certain parts of the country, restrictions on nonessential travel are still in place in every state. COVID-19 has so far killed more than 75,000 people in the U.S. as of May 7. More than 1.2 million people nationwide have tested positive.

To slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives by keeping the local health care systems from being overwhelmed, each state has implemented its own set of rules — at different times and at varying limitations. In some states, sheltering in place and wearing face coverings is the law, while in others they are a recommendation.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and restrictions on movement, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from governors since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States at the end of January.

A minority of people, albeit a very vocal one, have started protesting the orders. They are pressing for an end to the restrictions even though the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths related to the coronavirus in the United States continue to grow. Here are the states where COVID-19 is spreading the fastest right now.

