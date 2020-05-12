States Where the Virus is Growing the Fastest Right Now Michael B. Sauter

Close to 1.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus as of May 12. More than 80,000 people have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Both the number of confirmed cases and deaths in the U.S. are the highest in the world and widely considered to be underestimates. The virus continues to infect thousands of Americans every day.

In some states, daily new cases appear to be peaking. For example, New York, the state with by far the most cases per capita, has reported in each of the last seven days slightly fewer new cases than the day before.

Similar to New York, about half of states reported declining daily new cases over the past seven days. Such a trend suggests they may be around their peak or past it. Still, despite reporting declines, some of these states have been hard hit by the virus that they are still reporting far more daily new cases than other states that were not as hard hit, and where the rate of infection is still climbing. In New York, 17 new cases were reported for every 100,000 people in the state every day last week — more than all but a handful of other states.

24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for the seven days through May 10 from state and local health departments. To determine the states where the number of confirmed cases per capita is growing the fastest right now, we calculated the average number of new cases per day between May 3 and May 10 in each state for every 100,000 people.

Even as case numbers continue to rise in every state, from between 0.1 daily new cases per 100,000 people to over 25 per 100,000 people, most states are currently undergoing partial reopening or have plans set to reopen their economies soon, phasing out stay-at-home orders and easing other measures. This is every state’s rules for reopening.

