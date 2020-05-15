Best Movie Franchises to Marathon From Home Charles Stockdale, John Harrington

The excessive amount of time spent at home these past weeks have afforded Americans the opportunity to get creative with their viewing habits. One activity normally prevented by time constraints is the marathon-viewing of our favorite movie series.

Movie sequels are often produced due to audience demand. Moviegoers fall in love with the characters and the worlds they see on the screen and wish to spend more time there. Some film franchises are more successful at fulfilling this task than others.

24/7 Tempo has identified the 25 best movie franchises to marathon from home. To determine which are the best, we averaged the ratings for each film in these franchises, based on online ratings from critics and audiences on Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes.

Some movie franchises run themselves into the ground over time. Found footage horror flick “Paranormal Activity” (2009) was initially relatively well received by critics. By the time the sixth installment (“Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension”) was released, however, critics and fans alike had seen enough, giving it terrible reviews. These are the worst sequels of all time.

The best franchises — while sometimes uneven in quality — offer viewers time well spent with most of their entries. Sometimes, such as with the Mad Max films, the most recent installment becomes the most highly rated. With other series, such as Indiana Jones or The Matrix, the fist film remains the most loved. These franchises keep fans wanting more.

