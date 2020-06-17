Counties With the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Grant Suneson

The U.S. crossed another milestone in June, surpassing 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. But the disease has not hit all areas of the country evenly. There were 646 confirmed cases per 100,000 Americans as of June 15, but in more than 50 counties the disease’s prevalence is more than four times as high.

Using COVID-19 data from state and local health departments and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in over 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents to determine the counties with the most confirmed cases, adjusted for population size.

The 50 counties with the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents are spread out among just 20 states. New York has the most counties on the list with eight, and Virginia is second with sixth. Next, Arkansas, Iowa, and Nebraska are all tied at third-highest, and have four counties on the list apiece. While new cases in New York are increasing at a relatively slow rate, the other four states have reported some of the most rapid increases in new cases per 100,000 residents throughout June. These are the states where the virus is growing the fastest right now.

In mid-June, a dozen states have recorded their highest trailing seven-day average of daily new cases since at least the end of April. Many of these states were among the first to pull back on social distancing and stay-at-home orders, while a handful never issued any stay-at-home orders at all. This has prompted concerns that many of these states eased off restrictions too soon. These are every state’s rules for reopening.

