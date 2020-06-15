Counties With the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Grant Suneson

While the entire United States has felt the effects of COVID-19 one way or another, some parts of the country have been far more affected than others. The U.S. has so far reported about 600 cases for every 100,000 residents, though there are dozens of counties where the incidence of COVID-19 is five or even 10 times higher.

Using COVID-19 data from state and local health departments and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in over 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents to determine the counties with the most confirmed cases, adjusted for population size. Data is accurate as of June 8 for all states except Connecticut, for which data is accurate as of June 7.

The 50 counties with the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents are located in just 20 states. A dozen of those states have multiple counties on this list. New York has the most counties on this list of any state with eight. Outside of New Jersey, the other 10 states are in the Midwest or South, two regions that have several states with rapidly increasing incidences of cases. These are the states where the virus is growing the fastest.

Some of the states with multiple counties on this list of counties with the most COVID-19 cases per capita, like Texas and Georgia, were among the first to begin pulling back on their social distancing restrictions. Others, like Nebraska, Arkansas, and Iowa, never implemented a statewide stay-at-home order. These states may be experiencing a sharp increase in cases because of the more relaxed social distancing measures. These are the social distancing measures in every state.

Click here to see the counties with the highest number of COVID-19 cases