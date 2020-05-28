Counties With the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Samuel Stebbins

While almost every part of the country has been affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic, some parts have been hit much harder. As of May 27, there have been more than 500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. And in some counties, infections are far more common.

Using COVID-19 data from state and local health departments and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in over 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents to determine the counties with the most confirmed cases, adjusted for population size.

While, unsurprisingly, there are a number of counties on this list in states like New York and New Jersey — which lead all states with 1,868 confirmed cases per capita — the list also includes counties from states with relatively few confirmed cases per capita, including Oklahoma, Idaho, and Texas. These are the states with the most COVID-19 cases per capita.

In several counties on this list in states with relatively few infections per capita, large outbreaks in institutions like nursing homes and prisons have accounted for a large share of COVID-19 cases. According to the New York Times, one in three COVID-19-related deaths in the United States have been nursing home residents or workers. To help protect these high-risk populations, some states have discouraged or even banned state residents from visiting certain facilities. These are every state’s rules for staying at home and social distancing.

Click here to see the counties with the highest number of COVID-19 cases