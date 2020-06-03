Counties in Every State Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest Michael B. Sauter

More than 1.8 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. as of June 3 as well as over 105,000 deaths, by far the most cases and deaths of any country. Accounting for population size, the U.S. has the 10th most cases per capita and the 11th most deaths per capita of any country. Within the United States, as nearly three months have passed since President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency, the extent of the spread varies widely from state to state, and even from county to county.

Using COVID-19 data from state and local health departments, and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths for the seven days through June 1 in over 3,000 U.S. county and county equivalents. We identified the county or county equivalent in each state with the highest average number of new cases per day for that week for every 100,000 people.

In the counties on this list, spread of the disease ranges from an average of zero new daily cases to an average of 345 new daily cases per 100,000 people. Data in every state is current as of June 1, with the exception of Connecticut, where state-level data is as of May 31, and New Hampshire, where state and county-level data are as of May 31.

In states Like New York and New Jersey, which were hit the hardest by the outbreak initially, the number of daily new cases is declining, while in others, such as Nebraska, Virginia, and Mississippi, which had fewer total diagnosed cases per capita in the earlier period of the pandemic, the number of average daily new cases has increased substantially in the past week.

Generally, the counties on this list where the spread of the virus is relatively fast are in states where the virus is spreading the fastest, and vice versa. But there are some notable exceptions, in states like Florida, Texas, and Kansas, where the average number of daily new cases is far higher in the county than the state’s relatively low number of new cases. These are the states with the most and fewest COVID-19 cases.

