States Where the Virus Is Growing the Fastest Right Now

Coronavirus is surging across the country, with no signs of slowing down. The number of new cases in the United States has more than tripled from fewer than 20,000 per day in early June to at least 60,000 in 9 of the last 10 days through July 19. This includes a record-high 75,800 on July 17, well exceeding the peaks recorded during the initial wave of COVID-19 in April. As the surge has worsened in recent weeks, a number of states have postponed plans to move to the next phase of reopening their economies.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending July 19 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the states where the virus is growing the fastest. For Oregon, data on COVID-19 infections and deaths is current as of July 17.

The average number of new daily cases per capita in the United States has increased from 16.2 per 100,000 during the week ending July 12 to 19.4 in the week ending July 19, an increase of 3.2 daily new cases per 100,000 people. In a half dozen U.S. states, the average number of daily new cases climbed by more than twice as much. Two states reported an average of 53.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week, up from an average of 43.1 the week before.

While the average number of new daily cases is climbing nationwide, it is stagnant or declining in some states, primarily those that were initially hit the hardest by the virus, such as Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware. Those states still rank as having among the most total cases per capita since the pandemic began, even after months of declines. These are the states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the states where cases are surging are primarily located in the South and the West, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. Cases in these states have been skyrocketing for weeks, and are still growing. One outlier on this list is Arizona, which recorded a week-over-week decline of 7.4 cases per capita, the largest decline of any state. However, Arizona has been a hot spot for weeks and still has a long way to go before residents can breathe a sigh of relief. The state’s decline in cases moves it to an average daily count of about 3,200 per day, or 45 per day per 100,000 people, which is still second highest among states.

