States Where the Virus Is Growing the Fastest Samuel Stebbins

New daily cases of COVID-19 are steadily climbing worldwide — and much of that increase is driven by the virus’s resurgence in the United States. There were 46,727 new cases of the coronavirus on July 6 across the U.S., or more than one-quarter of the new global cases that day.

For much of the country, June proved to be the worst month for the spread of the virus to date. And so far, July is not shaping up to be any better.

Over the last week, the average number of new daily cases nationwide increased from 10.5 per 100,000 people to 13.9 per 100,000. In many states, the increase was far higher, and only nine states reported a decline in their seven-day average of new daily cases from June 30 to July 6.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending July 6 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the states where the virus is growing the fastest. For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. For California, Connecticut, and Delaware, data on COVID-19 infections and deaths is current as of July 5.

In many states, the sharp increase in the number of average new daily cases this week is due in large part to rapid spreading in densely populated urban centers. Many of the states with the largest increases are home to major metropolitan areas that reported more new cases in June than in March, April, and May combined. Here is a full list of the cities where cases have doubled in the last month.

Meanwhile, several of the nine states where the seven-day average of new daily cases declined last week were those hit hard initially by the virus. These states still have the most cumulative cases per capita. Some of these places — including Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York — have imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on visitors from states where the virus is currently surging. Here is a look at every state’s travel guidance for residents and visitors.

