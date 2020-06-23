States Where the Virus Is Growing the Fastest Right Now Samuel Stebbins

Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on June 23 that the U.S. is in the midst of a “disturbing surge” in COVID-19 infections. The warning from the nation’s top infectious disease expert comes as cases are spiking in a number of states, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 22 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the states where the virus is growing the fastest. For both Connecticut and Delaware, data on COVID-19 infections and deaths is current as of June 21.

For comparison purposes, we adjusted the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Nationwide, the average number of new daily cases climbed by 1.1 per 100,000 Americans week over week — from 6.4 to 7.5. In a handful of states, the average number of daily new cases climbed by more than double that amount.

Many health experts have warned that lifting restrictions — such as bans on public gatherings and closures of certain businesses — could lead to a spike in cases of the virus. Indeed, the latest surge in infections has arrived not long after states have begun the process of reopening. Exactly how severe these spikes are differ from state to state and could be indicative of how effective each state’s policies are and how closely people are adhering to them. Here are every state’s rules for reopening and social distancing.

It is important to note that while the average number of new daily cases is climbing nationwide, this average is declining in many states. Some of the steepest drops in new infections have been in states that have been hit particularly hard by the virus such as Connecticut, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Meanwhile, many of the states where the virus is surging — particularly Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas — have so far had relatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19 relative to their overall population size. Here is a look at the total number of known cases of the virus by state.

