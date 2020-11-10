The Longest City Name in Every State

There are about 30,000 cities, towns, and villages in the U.S., each with a unique characteristic — be it an iconic landmark, a fascinating history, or a special name. And since there are no rules for naming places, some end up with rather long monikers.

To identify the incorporated place with the longest name, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Census Bureau’s 5-year estimates from the 2018 American Community Survey and ranked each place by the number of characters in its name. This represents the largest comprehensive list of places in the United States from the Census Bureau.

Some cities got their lengthy names from a merger. Two nearby cities or towns that merged and hyphenated their names created a much longer name than if they otherwise decided on an entirely new moniker for the combined town.

Other names on this list were made longer by the addition of a directional word like “north” or “west.” Such an addition gives a city name those few extra characters needed to put it over the top of the competition as the longest city name in the state.

Whatever the case, American cities’ names — even the longest ones — are still pronounceable for the average person and don’t even come close to long names in some other countries.

Consider, for example, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, which is the official name of a village in Wales, the longest in all of the United Kingdom.

Though the names on this list are long, the history of their names is not one of much amusement, unlike places that have names with complicated, and sometimes unlikely, origin stories. Click here for the 50 strangest town names in America (and where they came from).

Methodology

24/7 Tempo reviewed the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey and ranked each U.S. city, more than 29,573 of them, by the number of characters in their name to determine the longest city name in each state. We omitted dashes, as well as suffixes like “city,” “borough,” “village,” and “town” from a city’s name. Census designated places (CDPs) were also excluded because they are statistical areas that can include multiple towns. Hawaii, where all places are considered CDPs, was an exception. Population data came from the Census Bureau’s 2018 ACS 5-Year Estimates.