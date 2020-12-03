25 Activities to Make Staying at Home Easier During the Pandemic

The coronavirus has disrupted American life in unparalleled ways, shuttering businesses, laying off millions of workers, cancelling both big and small events, and forcing much of the U.S. population to self-isolate at home. With the third wave shattering records almost on daily basis, and with health experts urging people to stay home and limit travel as much as possible, we will be inside for the most part of the day for a few more months.

Whether people are in quarantine or just prefer to stay inside out of precaution, they can take solace in the variety of activities and diversions available to help get them through the crisis. 24/7 Tempo has created a list of ideas for what you can do right now to make living at home easier. We reviewed media sources, as well as home décor online sites to create our list.

For those who see the world as a glass half full, self-isolation offers an opportunity to get in better physical shape; reconnect with old friends via Zoom or Skype; tackle unfinished home projects; improve your cooking skills; play board games with your family; or grab some quiet time.

The point of all of this is to use your newfound time to make living in isolation more tolerable while waiting out the pandemic, which experts hope will not be as devastating as the Spanish influenza outbreak over a century ago.