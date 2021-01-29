COVID-19 Vaccination Priorities in Each State

COVID-19 vaccines have been available in the U.S. since mid-December. The vaccine rollout, which has been dubbed the biggest vaccination campaign in medical history, has been slower than expected. Distribution has faced several obstacles, including logistical problems like shipping and storage.

Still, more than 21 million people have received at least the first or two doses, and over 4 million people have received both. Slightly over half of the total number of doses distributed across the country have been used.

Each state has set priorities about who can get the vaccine first, based on recommendations from the federal government. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed COVID-19 vaccinations plans published by state health departments to create a list of each state’s coronavirus vaccine priority line. The plans continue to change as states update their priorities based on availability and need.

Many states are still in the first or several phases of vaccine distribution. Health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and first responders have been able to receive the vaccine since the beginning of the rollout a month and a half ago. But distribution for older adults in the community, teachers, essential workers, and the general population will take more time.

Alaska has administered the most COVID-19 vaccines per 100,000 residents, and North Dakota has administered the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccines it has received, according to the Centers for Control Disease and Prevention’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. is rising. As of Jan. 28, more than 435,000 people have died from COVID-19. There is new urgency to get more people vaccinated as concerns over new and more contagious variants of the virus grow — this is how long it took for COVID-19 cases to double in every state.

Click here for every state’s COVID-19 priority groups.

Data on state-level COVD-19 vaccination doses received and administered as well as the administration of the second dose of the vaccine was obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker as of Jan. 27.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed confirmed COVID-19 cases using data collected from state government health agencies, and this data is also as of Jan. 27.

Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.