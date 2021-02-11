22 Chinese New Year Don’ts -- Unless You Want a Year of Bad Luck

There’s no shortage of New Year’s superstitions for good luck, including eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day to ensure wealth comes your way, or kissing someone at midnight on Dec. 31 if you want success in the love department. The Chinese New Years, which in 2021 falls on Feb. 12, comes with its own superstitions meant to ensure a healthy and successful year ahead.

While the arrival of the new year is a time of festivity, new year’s superstitions dictate you should avoid certain activities to dodge a year filled with illness, financial struggles, or bad luck.

To compile a list of 22 Chinese New Year superstitions about activities people should avoid, 24/7 Tempo reviewed several sites focusing, among other cultural events, on the Lunar New Year, including Chinese Highlights and Travel China Guide.

Feb. 12 marks the first day of the Year of the Ox, one of 12 Chinese zodiac signs that rotate every year. The ox symbolizes wealth, prosperity, diligence, and perseverance.

Several New Year’s celebrations across different cultures stretch across several days. The Chinese New Year is the longest. Also known as the Spring Festival, celebrations start on the day before the new year and last for 15 days, ending with the Lantern Festival. Here are 26 completely different New Year’s Days around the world.

There are a range of things people should and shouldn’t do in the lead up to Lunar New Year — on the day itself as well as in the next following days.

