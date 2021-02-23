Bad Movies You'll Remember If You Grew Up In The 70s

The 70s are regarded as great years for film — and are sometimes even referred to as Hollywood’s last golden era. The decade began with classics such as “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II” and ended with “Apocalypse Now.”

In between there were fan favorites such as “Jaws,” “Star Wars” and “Saturday Night Fever.” The 70s was the decade that launched the careers of directors like Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg, and ushered in the Summer Blockbuster.

If you grew up in the 70s you probably remember the great movies, and there are some bad ones you probably can’t forget as well. But because it was a great decade, even the bad movies had their fans and some even did well at the box office.

Sometimes people are put off by themes of horror and violence, and that may be why movies like “The Hills Have Eyes,” “Piranha” and “Straw Dogs” ended up on our list of bad movies from the 70s. A title like “I Spit on Your Grave” might deter some people from even reading the reviews.

But there are some surprises on the list too. “Sleuth” and “The Great Gatsby” had lots of star power and somebody must have liked them because they were both remade (in 2007 and 2013, respectively). And if this list isn’t enough, you might enjoy the 25 worst movies of all time.

To determine the 15 worst movies you’ll remember if you grew up in the 70s, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and Rotten Tomatoes. We created an index based on the average critic rating from Rotten Tomatoes, the average audience rating from Rotten Tomatoes, and the average user rating from IMDb. We only considered feature films with at least 5,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience reviews, 10 Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews, and 10,000 IMDb user reviews. All data is for the most recent period available. Data was collected February 2021.