This Is the Worst Clint Eastwood Movie of All Time

Clint Eastwood has had a long and storied career, spanning almost 65 years. He has directed almost 40 films and had roles – from miniscule, uncredited ones to Oscar-nominated starring turns – in at least 60 of them. Many have been highly praised, but not all of them, and the worst Clint Eastwood movie of all time is 1989’s “Pink Cadillac.”

Eastwood is a unique figure in Hollywood. He started out as a TV star in a mediocre show, “Rawhide.” He made the jump to movies by becoming a star of several films that were not even made in America. Known as “Spaghetti Westerns”, these were made in Italy in the 1960s and included “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964), “For a Few Dollars More” (1965), and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966).

From there he made the jump to becoming one of the most famous movie cops of all time in “Dirty Harry” (1971) and its sequels. Later, Eastwood, who is now 91, directed, produced, and starred in some of the most highly regarded movies ever. Of these, two – “Unforgiven” (1992) and “Million Dollar Baby” (2004) – won him Best Picture and Best Director Oscars. (See where Eastwood’s efforts rank among the best Western films of all time).

While he’s tackled just about every type of character or subject, Eastwood’s legacy remains closely tethered to the two sub-genres he helped reinvent: revisionist Westerns and police thrillers. His early collaborations with director Sergio Leone introduced a new kind of protagonist, whose rugged individualism provided a stark contrast to John Wayne’s patriotic nobility. Along similar lines, his “Dirty Harry” Callahan was a unique breed of law enforcer, the kind that doesn’t mind breaking a few rules – or a few thumbs – in his pursuit of justice.

To choose the worst movie in which Clint Eastwood starred – some of which he also directed – 24/7 Tempo developed an index with the 20,000+ movies in our database using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of January 2022. Only motion pictures in which Clint Eastwood received billing among the top four actors on IMDb or movies he directed were considered.

