Vaccination Could Cut Transmission, National Study Shows

Among the biggest questions about the global vaccination process is whether vaccines protect both those who have received doses, and those who come in contact with them after the vaccination process is done. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been described as 94% effective, in terms of protecting those who have had two doses, usually given three to four weeks apart.

However, if someone who has been inoculated carries the disease, but has no symptoms, can they spread it to others? A new major study, conducted in Israel, indicates that people who are vaccinated are unlikely to spread COVID-19.

The solution to the puzzle is very important. If vaccinations protect both those who are inoculated and many people they come into contact with, both new cases, and potentially, deaths, should fall. These are the states where the most people are vaccinated.

The U.S. continues to be the hardest hit nation in the world, although the rate at which the disease is growing has dropped. Nevertheless, over 500,000 people have died in America, the largest total in the world, and about 20% of the global numbers. Confirmed cases in the U.S. now approach 30 million, about 25% of the global numbers.

And, the U.S. continues to be threatened by three new variants of the disease from the U.K., South Africa, and Brazil. The U.K. version, which hit that nation very hard, spreads more quickly than the one that has infected the U.S. population since January 2020. Coupled with the fact that vaccination rates in American are still low, there is ongoing anxiety about another rise in the rate of infections.

