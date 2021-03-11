These 46 Critical Days Defined Our Year of Living in a Pandemic

Exactly a year ago, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic. What came next was an extraordinary and unprecedented year of lockdowns, significant economic struggles, and living in the shadow of COVID-19.

As we enter the second year of the pandemic, 24/7 Tempo reviewed news archives to create a timeline of key milestones in the development of the outbreak.

The novel coronavirus, which is thought to have surfaced in a Chinese seafood and poultry market, has spread to at least 192 countries and regions, killing more than 2.6 million people and infecting more than 118 million.

An end seems to be near as there are several COVID-19 vaccines that have been deemed safe and effective and are being distributed around the world. According to data collected by Bloomberg, more than 326 million COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by various companies have been administered across 121 countries as of March 11, 2021. With vaccines becoming more available each day, the latest rate of vaccination is about 8.35 million doses a day.

In the U.S., about 96 million doses have been administered, and last week’s average was about 2.17 million doses a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. government has recently announced that the country will have enough doses to inoculate every adult American by the end of May — here are the COVID-19 vaccination priorities in each state.

To create a timeline of 46 key milestones in the spread of the coronavirus since March 11, 2020 when it was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, 24/7 Tempo reviewed press releases and announcements issued by the WHO, the CDC, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. We also reviewed scientific studies’ summaries published in medical journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine.