When Americans Can Stop Wearing Face Masks, According To Dr. Fauci

The pace at which confirmed COVID-19 cases rose in the U.S. has decreased from 200,000 a day to an average of under 100,000. Nevertheless, the confirmed case count is 28,325,091, about 25% of the world’s total. And, some scientists and medical experts think this figure is far too low because of poor testing and asymptomatic carriers.

Fatal case increases have slowed as well, from 4,000 new cases a day to under 2,000 recently. The U.S. total has just topped 500,000, about 20% of the world’s figure.

Two forces will likely cause the acceleration or deceleration of new COVID-19 cases over the next few months. One is vaccinations. Today, only 13% of the adult population in the U.S. has received at least one dose. Only about 5% have received the necessary two shots. Vaccination rates have been slow, and in some states few doses are available at all. President Biden says the federal government has contracted for 200 million new doses, but all of those will not be delivered before the end of July.

If vaccination rates continue to move slowly the three new variants that have reached America–from Brazil, South Africa, and the U.K can be expected to increase infections.. One spread so quickly that scientists believe it may become the most prevalent strain in the country by the end of March. An aggressive variant could cause another surge of serious illnesses and deaths. .

Anthony Stephen Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden recently told the media people may have to wear masks for almost two more years. Masks do work.

