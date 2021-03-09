World’s 15 Most Valuable Alcohol Companies

It will probably come as no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic has been good for the alcoholic beverage trade. We’re anxious, depressed, stuck at home — and increasingly able to get beer, wine, spirits, and even pre-made cocktails delivered to our door. Among other things, many jurisdictions now allow restaurants to include alcohol in their takeout orders — and Uber recently paid $1.1 billion for the alcohol-delivery service Drizly. (That’s just one of the ways that the coronavirus impacts what and how we drink.)

Data collected by the RAND Corporation, the journal Psychiatry Research, and other authorities shows that overall alcohol consumption has increased nationwide and that online ordering is a growth industry. And financial analyses reveal that most of the world’s major alcohol production companies are doing very well.

The finance blog Insider Monkey has just published a list of the 15 most valuable alcohol companies based on market cap (capitalization) — the value of each company’s outstanding shares.

Seven of these are based in Asia, with three of them profiting primarily from the sale of a beverage most Americans have never tasted, and may not even have heard of: baijiu, a grain-based clear liquor whose sales exceed those of vodka, whisky, or any other spirit worldwide.

Only three of the most valuable 15 are headquartered in the U.S., and one of those sells more tobacco than alcohol. Seven of the companies are known primarily for beer, including one enterprise that sells several of the most popular beer brands in America.

Whatever their specialties and wherever they’re from, these 15 alcoholic beverage producers are responsible for some of the most famous brand names in their whole intoxicating — and profitable — industry.

Click here to see the world’s 15 most valuable alcohol companies.