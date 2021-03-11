Still Working From Home? You May Need These 17 Tips to Not Gain (More) Weight

Though there are now three COVID-19 vaccine available in the U.S., more than 2 million people are vaccinated every day, and new cases are falling, the coronavirus pandemic still has a firm grip on people’s lives. People are still strongly encouraged to work remotely. So, working from home is here to say, probably for a few more months.

That may be bad news for people who hoped to resume their old routine and finally shed the extra pounds they packed on during the pandemic. While there is really just one way to slim down — eating less and moving more — there are several tips to try to not gain any weight while working from home.

There’s no denying that resisting the urge to snack when the kitchen is at your disposal 24/7 is hard work. Eating a balanced diet is key to keeping the weight off, but not all foods and drinks are created equal – these are some “healthy” foods that are actually ruining your diet.

Click here for 17 tips for how not to gain (more) weight while working from home