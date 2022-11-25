The 18 Most Popular Diets in America

Nowadays, it seems as if everyone is either on a diet or has been on one at some point. The days of useless fad diets are thankfully (mostly) behind us, replaced by ones that aren’t simply focused on dropping a few pounds, but instead on adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Fad diets come and go, and some are downright cringeworthy. Remember the South Beach Diet, the Zone Diet, or the Cabbage Soup Diet? Back in the ‘90s, low-fat diets were all the rage, and even if a snack food or frozen dinner contained next-to-no recognizable ingredients, it was still considered healthy as long as it wasn’t high in fat.

Thankfully, the days of Snack-Wells are behind us, and even the word “diet” itself is in the process of being phased out (Diet Sprite is now called Sprite Zero Sugar, for example). More and more people are beginning to realize that diets on their own are unsustainable, and if the motivation behind starting them is to lose 10 or 15 pounds, they’re bound to fail. (You might be surprised at what nutritionists want you to know about calories.)

Instead, most modern diets revolve around paying close attention to exactly what we’re putting into our bodies, and the recognition that whole foods – fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and moderate amounts of sugar and saturated fat – are the healthiest. It’s about changing your lifestyle, rethinking your relationship with food, and taking a holistic approach to being healthy inside and out. (These disease-fighting foods will help you live a longer life.)

To compile a list of the most popular diets among Americans, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by consumer data site Statista, based on a survey conducted by the International Food Information Council and Greenwald & Associates in late March and early April of this year, asking over 1,000 adults living in the U.S. about their eating and dieting habits.

Note that in some cases here, “diet” refers to a limited program with a specific goal – usually weight loss – but in other cases to and overall style or philosophy of eating.