The Best Exercises to Help Burn Belly Fat

Virtually everyone has at least one aspect of their appearance they would like to improve upon. They want clearer skin, larger muscles, or perhaps most commonly, a thinner waist and a flatter stomach.

More than 42% of American adults are obese, and obesity is correlated with body dissatisfaction and self-esteem issues, according to a study published in the journal Obesity Facts.

However, burning fat in a specific section of the body is not a realistic goal. The best way to burn belly fat is to do full-body exercises that burn fat all over the body, including around the core.

Strength training in combination with cardio exercises is the most effective way to get rid of belly fat. With that in mind, 24/7 Tempo compiled a list of 17 of the best exercises to achieve this goal. We used information from health-oriented online sources such as WebMD, Prevention and Everyday Health. We also reviewed YouTube videos by personal trainers with years of professional experience in the fitness industry.

It is important to remember that not every person will have the same goal weight, and two bodies that look totally different can both be perfectly healthy. However, it is also worth noting that excess belly fat increases the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

It's also worth noting that though exercise is an important component of maintaining a healthy weight, diet may be even more important. Eating healthy protein-packed foods instead of those high in fats or sugars can aid in weight loss. It is important to check whether your diet is actually as healthy as you think, as many foods and drinks that market themselves as nutritious are actually not very good for you.