American Cities With The Most Robberies

Although robbery is a crime that can happen anywhere, your chances of becoming a victim go up depending on which city, town, village or Census designated place you may be in.

Robbery is “taking or attempting to take anything of value from the care, custody, or control of a person or persons by force or threat of force or violence and/or putting the victim in fear,” according to the FBI. This crime can occur in a person’s home or anyplace a person might go, like stores, bus stops, sidewalks, schools, parks or offices.

Often, but not always, robbery can be a “crime of opportunity” — a matter of the victim being at the wrong place at the wrong time. The New York Times reports that during the pandemic police have seen an increase in armed robberies of delivery workers and that the robbers often make off with the worker’s bicycle.

Baltimore is the U.S. city with the highest robbery rate, according to FBI statistics for 2019. Rounding out the top five riskiest cities for this crime are Oakland, Calif.; Cleveland; St. Louis; and Atlantic City, N.J. (These are the American cities with the most property crime in every state.)

California is the state with the most cities on the list of the top 50 places where you are most at risk of being robbed, with 15. New Jersey is second with 7 cities on the list. Florida and Pennsylvania have 3 each.

To determine the cities with the most robberies, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed property crime data from the FBI’s 2019 Uniform Crime Report. We ranked cities based on the number of property crimes reported per 100,000 residents. We considered all cities, towns, villages, and Census designated places home to at least 20,000 people in our analysis. Alabama and Hawaii did not have sufficient crime data at the city level and were excluded from our analysis. Data on poverty rate came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year averages for 2019.