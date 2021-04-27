The 20 Most Liberal Colleges in America

In the 2020 presidential election, college graduates preferred Joe Biden to Donald Trump by a 55%-42% margin, according to University of Virginia exit polls.

Students who are attending college tend to skew left as well, in general, as younger people tend to also be more liberal. Still, some college campuses stand out as farther left than others, with students much more likely to identify as a Democrat than a Republican and feel that their peers identify the same way.

To determine the most liberal colleges in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from education data clearinghouse Niche’s “2021 Most Liberal Colleges in America” list.

Nearly every college on this list is located in a state that tends to vote Democrats over Republicans in state elections. These states are generally either on the West Coast or in the Northeast.

Though college campuses tend to have more liberal than conservative students, there are still a number of schools in America in which the vast majority of students have conservative ideologies. Many of these schools are private institutions with religious affiliations. These are the most conservative colleges in America.

Nearly every college that ranks among the most liberal in the country is more expensive to attend than the typical U.S. college, and half of the 20 schools have average annual costs over $63,000 — ranking them in the top 200 most expensive colleges out of over 6,800 institutions. This is the most expensive college in every state.

Click here to see the 20 most liberal colleges in America.

Click here to read our detailed methodology.