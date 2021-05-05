Star Wars Characters That Have Appeared in Most Movies

Star Wars is one of the most popular and long-running franchises in American media history, spawning three trilogies, spin-off films, comics, TV shows, video games, and more.

Many Americans grew up idolizing the super cool Han Solo, loving the fearless Princess-turned-General Leia, and in awe of the terrifying Darth Vader. But, it turns out, they have not appeared in all Star Wars movies, and other lesser-known characters have been around for just as long as the most popular ones.

In time for celebrating May the Fourth — which sounds like the famous line, “May the force be with you” — 24/7 Tempo reviewed all Star Wars characters that have ever appeared in the franchise’s movies. We listed the characters that have been featured in at least three Star Wars films.

When it was released in May 1977, “Star Wars” broke box office records and began to make history as the biggest franchise in cinema history. One reason why is the enduring quality of the series’ characters.

Many characters have appeared in only three Star Wars movies, which is understandable considering the plot has been divided in trilogies, starting with the original in the late 1970s and early 1980s, continuing with the prequel trilogy in the 2000s, and following with the newest trilogy, the sequel to the original trilogy, in the recent decade. At least three more are planned to be produced between 2021 and 2027.

The Star Wars franchise contains some of the most beloved characters in cinema history. These are the most popular Star Wars characters in the galaxy’s history.

To determine the Star Wars characters that have appeared in the most movies, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the number of instances each character appeared in a theatrical Skywalker saga or anthology movie like “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” We also reviewed the number of page views of each character’s Wikipedia pages from Dec. 18, 2015 to April 2, 2021. Star Wars characters were chosen from the main saga of films and supplemental film entries. Appearances in other media like “The Clone Wars,” “The Manadalorian,” and “The Star Wars Holiday Special” TV shows, for instance, were not included.