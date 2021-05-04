These Are the Most Popular Star Wars Characters

Star Wars is one of the most popular and long-running franchises in American media history, spawning three trilogies, spin-off films, comics, TV shows, video games, and more. Though many fans have been drawn in by the intense battle sequences and eye-popping visual effects, the heart of Star Wars has always been its unforgettable characters.

Many Americans grew up idolizing the super cool Han Solo, loving the fearless Princess-turned-General Leia, and in awe of the terrifying Sith Lord Darth Vader. And now, a new generation can identify with newer characters like Poe Dameron and Rey from the most recent trilogy, as well as Mando from the hit Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”

Though Star Wars has given us dozens of memorable characters, there are a handful that stand out as unforgettable — some for being beloved or hated and others for taking up more screen time than fans would like.

To determine the 30 most popular Star Wars characters, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the number of page views of each character’s Wikipedia pages from Dec. 18, 2015 when Disney released “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens” to April 2, 2021.

The Star Wars franchise is not just for hardcore fans. The galaxy far, far away has drawn in millions of casual viewers as well, racking up some of the largest box office tallies of all time. The film that started it all, eventually retitled “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,” smashed box office records when it came out in 1977, making over $300 million from its initial release. Yet the more recent entries in the franchise blew past that mark with ease, tallying over $1 billion each worldwide, when adjusted for inflation. These are the biggest box office hits of the last 20 years.

