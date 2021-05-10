The Hardest Working Actors in Hollywood

Though she had a few minor roles in other movies, Britney Spears had her one and only starring role in the 2002 feature “Crossroads,” written by Shonda Rimes and directed by Tamra Davis. “One and done” is not the kind of film career most aspiring actors dream of.

For most, the goal is more likely to be starring in many movies, taking on roles that show the range of their acting ability. And it certainly doesn’t hurt if they pick up a few awards, especially Oscars, along the way.

24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of some 65 actors who have starred in 25 movies or more. Most of them (54) are men, though 11 women also made the cut. Robert De Niro leads the list with 59 starring roles, followed by Nicolas Cage with 46. Tom Hanks and Samuel L. Jackson, who are the top-grossing box office stars worldwide, follow with 45 each. The top women on the list are Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman, who have each had 35 starring roles. These are the movie roles that launched Hollywood’s biggest stars.

For a role to count as a lead in our computations, the performer had to be listed among the top four stars in a movie, and only movies receiving at least 25,000 reviews on IMDb were considered. (Here are the 100 best movies of the last 100 years, according to movie critics.)