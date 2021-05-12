These Are Edward Norton's Best and Worst Movies

Actor Edward Harrison Norton rose to fame playing an altar boy charged in the murder of an archbishop in the 1996 legal thriller “Primal Fear.” The portrayal earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and won him a Golden Globe in the same category.

After featuring in “The People vs. Larry Flynt” (1996) and co-starring alongside Matt Damon in “Rounders” (1998), Norton appeared in two of the defining films of his generation: “American History X” (1998), in which his portrayal of a rehabilitated neo-Nazi won him an Oscar nomination as Best Actor, and the cult favorite “Fight Club” (1999).

His conflict with director Tony Kaye over the final edit of “American History X” gave Norton a reputation as an unbending perfectionist. Nonetheless, he remained a much sought-after and critically acclaimed actor for years to come. Indeed the 2010’s brought with them some of Ed Norton’s most memorable roles. He worked with director Wes Anderson on “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012), “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014), and (as a voice actor) “Isle of Dogs” (2018), and earned his third Academy Award nomination (his second for Best Supporting Actor) for his role in 2014’s “Birdman or (The Unexpected Value of Ignorance).” (Find big picture classics like these and more on our list of the 100 Best Movies of the Last 100 Years, According to Critics.)

24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of Ed Norton’s 22 best movie performances, based on an index of IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes movie ratings. (IMdb is an online movie database owned by Amazon. Rotten Tomatoes is an online movie and TV review aggregator.) Only films with 25,000 reviews or more on IMDb were considered for this analysis. Each movie’s domestic box office was obtained from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services.

Norton stars in yet another Wes Anderson film, “The French Dispatch,” to be released later this year. Can’t wait to get back to the movies to see this and other forthcoming films? See if your state makes our list: COVID-19: States Doing the Best in the Race to Roll Out Vaccines.)

Click here for best and worst movies starring Edward Norton