The Best and Worst Hit Movies Starring Emma Stone

Emma Stone was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1988. She made her television debut in 2004 and her film debut in 2007. Her breakthrough year was 2009, when she appeared in three films. Since then she has been in numerous box office hits. She has worked with directors as varied as Cameron Crowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Woody Allen, and starred opposite leading men such as Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, and Matthew McConaughey.

Emma Stone has been nominated three times for an Oscar for Best Actress, and won for the 2016 musical romantic comedy-drama film “La La Land.” She has also won a British Academy Film Award and a Golden Globe Award. She was the world’s highest-paid actress in 2017.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the 18 best movies starring Emma Stone. The list is dominated by comedies and romantic movies, but she has demonstrated her range by starring in Spider-Man superhero films and serious dramas such as “The Help.” These are the 100 best movies of the last 100 years, according to critics.

Click here for the best and worst hit movies starring Emma Stone

The ranking is based on an index of IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes movie ratings. IMDb is an online movie database owned by Amazon. Rotten Tomatoes is an online movie and TV review aggregator. Only the roughly 5,000 feature films with 25,000 reviews or more on IMDb were considered for this analysis. Each movie’s domestic box office was obtained from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services.