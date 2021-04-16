31 Biggest Anthony Hopkins Movies, Ranked

Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins is one of the most revered actors working today. Born in Wales in 1937, Hopkins began acting in repertory theatre shortly after graduating from London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1957. In 1965, the legendary Laurence Olivier convinced him to join the city’s Royal National Theatre, where he became Olivier’s understudy and began auditioning for film roles.

Hopkins landed his breakout role in 1968, playing Richard the Lionheart in “The Lion in Winter,” a role which won him his first BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) nomination, as best supporting actor.

He received his only Academy Award as the cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter in 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs” — one of five Oscars and two additional nominations the film earned. Hopkins has been nominated for five more Academy Awards since then, most recently for his role as a man suffering from dementia in last year’s “The Father.” (Find The Silence of the Lambs and more on our list of the 100 Best Movies of the Last 100 Years, According to Critics.)

Hopkins has made his presence known to a younger audience via the Marvel cinematic universe as Odin in several “Thor” movies, along with a masterful TV performance as Robert Ford on “Westworld.”

24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of Sir Anthony Hopkins’ 31 best movie performances, based on an index of IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes movie ratings. (IMdb is an online movie database owned by Amazon. Rotten Tomatoes is an online movie and TV review aggregator.) Only films with 25,000 reviews or more on IMDb were considered for this analysis. Each movie’s domestic box office was obtained from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services.

The next Hopkins movie to be released will be "The Virtuoso," a thriller due out later this year.

